Accenture Plc (ACN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock to $138.00. The company traded as high as $125.74 and last traded at $125.72, with a volume of 1,758,095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.64.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Accenture Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $652,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,155 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,040,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,258,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,129,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,155,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,653,000 after buying an additional 72,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,044,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,178,000 after buying an additional 364,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,805,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,071,000 after buying an additional 67,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Accenture Plc had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. Accenture Plc’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Plc Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

