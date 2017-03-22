Abraxas Petroleum Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. in a report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company earned $22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 330.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on Abraxas Petroleum Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abraxas Petroleum Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Abraxas Petroleum Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.64.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) opened at 1.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $259.16 million. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 336,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 555,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. by 92.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The Company’s estimated net proved reserves are approximately 43.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which over 38% are classified as proved developed, approximately 71% are oil and natural gas liquids (NGL), and approximately 95% of which (on a PV-10 basis) are operated by the Company.

