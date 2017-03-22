Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Vetr Inc.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $12.88 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. FBR & Co set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) traded down 2.06% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 3,748,271 shares of the stock were exchanged. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $774.47 million, a PE ratio of 197.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

