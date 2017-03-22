Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr lowered Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wunderlich reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. FBR & Co set a $13.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 22.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,480,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 31.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 303.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 72,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the third quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 264.9% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) opened at 11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a PE ratio of 197.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.05%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

