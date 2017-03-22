Abcam Plc (ABC) Insider Alan Thomas Hirzel Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Alan Thomas Hirzel purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £50,340 ($62,171.17).

Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) opened at 806.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.63 billion. Abcam Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 580.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 948.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 864.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 831.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 2.83 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Numis Securities Ltd cut Abcam Plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 912 ($11.26) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 678 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Abcam Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Abcam Plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Abcam Plc in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 726 ($8.97).

Abcam plc is a global life sciences company. As a developer of reagents and tools, the Company’s purpose is to serve life science researchers globally. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers validated biological binders and assays to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

