AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABBV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.72 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.41. 2,693,592 shares of the stock were exchanged. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business earned $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post $5.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 70.52%.

Your IP Address:

In other news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $335,068.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,322 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.