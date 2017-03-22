90,199 Shares in Select Income REIT (SIR) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Separately, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) opened at 25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Select Income REIT has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm earned $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Select Income REIT’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Select Income REIT

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns single tenant, net leased properties. The Company’s segment is the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. The Company owns approximately 120 properties with over 44.7 million rentable square feet.

