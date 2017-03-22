8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of 8×8 in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 8×8 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of 8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) traded down 1.190% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.525. 125,767 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $1.32 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. 8×8 has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business earned $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 million. 8×8 had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 8×8 will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other 8×8 news, insider Bryan R. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $1,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 972,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,409.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 8×8 by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in 8×8 during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in 8×8 by 63.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 8×8 during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 8×8 during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About 8×8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

