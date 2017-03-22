4,837,500 Shares in AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,837,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,391,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.54% of AK Steel Holding as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding by 1,572.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 83,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 78,294 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after buying an additional 784,025 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 277,807 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) opened at 7.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $2.33 billion. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AK Steel Holding had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Several brokerages have commented on AKS. Vetr raised shares of AK Steel Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.39 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

About AK Steel Holding

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.