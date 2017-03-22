321,497 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 321,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Dreman Value Management L L C increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 591.0% in the third quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C now owns 24,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geduld E E purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) opened at 5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.49 billion. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wunderlich set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,637,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,637.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) is a producer of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. The exploration and production segment is responsible for finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.