194,954 Shares in News Corp (NWS) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in News Corp by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,873,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,868,000 after buying an additional 327,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in News Corp by 119.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 579,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 315,521 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in News Corp by 239.1% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 364,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 256,900 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in News Corp during the third quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in News Corp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,920,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 176,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) opened at 12.85 on Wednesday. News Corp has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company’s market cap is $7.47 billion.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. News Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. News Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded News Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

About News Corp

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

