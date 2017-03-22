156,794 Shares in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Caretrust REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Harrison Street Securities LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 10.6% in the third quarter. Harrison Street Securities LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) opened at 15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.93. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm earned $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 28.04%. Caretrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

