113,056 Shares in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Syntel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 40.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after buying an additional 425,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 9.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,433,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after buying an additional 119,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 826,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 10,842.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after buying an additional 802,992 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) opened at 16.93 on Wednesday. Syntel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The stock’s market cap is $1.42 billion.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Syntel had a positive return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Syntel, Inc. will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Syntel in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Syntel from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.81 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Syntel in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Syntel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, which serves financial institutions around the world; Healthcare and Life Sciences, which serve various companies, including healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device providers; Insurance, which serve the needs of property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, personal, commercial, life and retirement insurance service providers; Manufacturing, which provides business consulting and technology services for industrial and automotive clients, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom, which serves a range of retailers and distributors, logistics clients and clients in the telecom industry.

