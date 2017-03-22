1,017,731 Shares in Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.32% of Nobilis Health Corp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 399,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp by 74.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 258,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,861,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 302,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) opened at 1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. Nobilis Health Corp has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nobilis Health Corp’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nobilis Health Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

In other Nobilis Health Corp news, CEO Harry Joseph Fleming bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,752,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,023.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Nobilis Health Corp

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.

