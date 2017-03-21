Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum Acquires 5,000 Shares

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) traded down 1.2370% on Tuesday, hitting $10.4195. The stock had a trading volume of 204,150 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company’s market cap is $258.54 million. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 109,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Sunday, January 8th.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders in requirement of treatment alternatives. The Company’s areas of focus are epilepsy and schizophrenia.

