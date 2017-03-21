Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to “Buy”

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) traded down 7.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 693,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CVB Financial Corp. had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Guercio Stephen A. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $70,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,999,837.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,690. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 88.8% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 360,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 169,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,998,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,242,000 after buying an additional 580,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,696,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,530,000 after buying an additional 839,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,584,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s segments include Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), Treasury and Others. The Company’s all administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

