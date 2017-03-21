Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marriott International Inc (MAR) to Sell

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Marriott has significant international presence and is therefore highly vulnerable to fluctuations in exchange rates. Notably, Marriott has been witnessing fewer international guests at its U.S. hotels, owing to the stronger dollar. Moreover, lingering political uncertainty in key international markets like Europe and China might continue to restrict revenue growth. However, Marriot’s earnings have beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate consistently over the past 11 quarters. Further, with the boost in economy and an improvement in business and leisure travel, Marriott is well poised to grow in the near as well as long term. Yet, concerns related to RevPAR growth remains a cause of concern. Also, the company may fail to realize the anticipated synergies and benefits if it fails to integrate Starwood acquisition in an efficient and effective manner.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Vetr raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Instinet upped their target price on Marriott International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,134 shares. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm earned $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post $3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In related news, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $2,962,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,940,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $50,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,222. Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 66.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $14,226,000. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 22.9% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 210,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 39,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1,089.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 41,149 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

