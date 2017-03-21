Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) to Hold

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) traded down 1.00% on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through banking operation segment. The banking segment is engaged in the business of originating mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residences, multi-family, construction, commercial and consumer loans.

