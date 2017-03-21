Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) to Sell

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Resources bears risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities and unplanned outages at power stations, which might derail management’s planned production goal and adversely impact its earnings. Moreover, the company expects its 2017 earnings to be impacted by factors like lower hedged power prices at Millstone and the reduction of Cove Point import contract revenues. Besides, shares of Dominion Resources have underperformed the broader industry on a year-to-date basis. The company’s dependence on regulatory authorities for timely rate increases and reliance on third parties for natural gas supply are headwinds. Further, completion of ongoing projects within the stipulated time and budget is a cause of concern. On a brighter note, the company’s focus on increasing its clean generation capacity and strengthening the existing infrastructure will help it serve an expanding customer base.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.49.

Shares of Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) traded up 1.38% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 959,525 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Resources has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Resources will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 81.40%.

In related news, Director John W. Harris sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $436,105.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,307.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 653.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 576.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Resources

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

