Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cintas Co. (CTAS) to Hold

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cintas’ shares have outperformed the industry in the last three months. Cintas has received the regulatory approval for the acquisition of rival G&K Services. The transaction is likely to fuel its growth momentum with an extended product portfolio and additional processing capacity. Cintas aims to continually achieve revenue build-up by increasing penetration levels at existing customers and broadening the customer base. The company has also increased its guidance for fiscal 2017 on favorable growth dynamics. Cintas has a positive earnings history, while earnings estimates have remained steady over the last month. However, volatility in raw material prices and foreign currency fluctuations remain potential headwinds. Moreover, persistent challenging macroeconomic environment has mostly driven customers to perform certain in-house services themselves instead of outsourcing them to Cintas, which have resulted in some loss of businesses.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded down 0.25% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,279 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. Cintas has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $125.93.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

