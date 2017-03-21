Zacks Investment Research Lowers BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS) to Sell

BancorpSouth, Inc. (NYSE:BXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BancorpSouth’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Southeast Banks industry over the past six months. The company’s initiatives to enhance non-interest income and control costs will go a long way in supporting the bottom line. Further, given a strong balance sheet position, the company has been steadily enhancing shareholders’ value through strategic acquisitions, dividend hikes and share buybacks. However, continued pressure on margin remains a major concern for the company. Also, a stringent regulatory landscape may limit the company’s business operational flexibility and growth opportunities.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXS. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of BancorpSouth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BancorpSouth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BancorpSouth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BancorpSouth in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) traded down 5.43% on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 533,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.33. BancorpSouth has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. BancorpSouth had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. BancorpSouth’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

In other news, insider William James Threadgill, Jr. sold 4,246 shares of BancorpSouth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $133,239.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,193.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William L. Prater sold 10,000 shares of BancorpSouth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $317,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,402.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,246 shares of company stock worth $758,239. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Creative Planning raised its position in BancorpSouth by 65.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BancorpSouth by 36.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BancorpSouth by 6.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Company Profile

BancorpSouth, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank (the Bank), conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

