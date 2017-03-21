Zacks: Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $23.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gladstone Commercial an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Your IP Address:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) traded down 0.15% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,078 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $490.55 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.67%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing office and industrial properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. The Company’s portfolio of real estate is leased to a section of tenants ranging from small businesses to large public companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.