Yelp Inc (YELP) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $49.00 price objective on Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr raised shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) traded down 3.03% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. 1,243,152 shares of the stock traded hands. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. The stock’s market cap is $2.67 billion.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company earned $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.51 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post $0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $553,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,751. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $49,619,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,017,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 68.0% in the third quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 735,863 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,557,984 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,536,000 after buying an additional 626,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447,689 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $93,328,000 after buying an additional 611,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engages directly with businesses, through reviews, phone calls and its Message the Business feature.

