Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Upgraded to Buy at Aegis

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Aegis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NDAQ:WYNN) traded up 0.55% on Tuesday, hitting $112.25. 2,273,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.93.

Your IP Address:

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.