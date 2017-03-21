Worldpay Group PLC’s (WPG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.58) target price on the stock.

WPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 327 ($4.04) target price on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.94) target price on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Worldpay Group PLC to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 340 ($4.20) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 324 ($4.00).

Shares of Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) opened at 291.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.43. Worldpay Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 247.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 320.80. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.79 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Worldpay Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Worldpay Group PLC Company Profile

Worldpay Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides a range of technology-led payment products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Global eCom, WPUK, WPUS and Corporate. Global eCom provides a range of payment services, both online and by mobile, to accept, validate and settle payments in approximately 126 currencies across 146 countries, using any one of over 300 payment methods.

