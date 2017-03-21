World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.29 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Luisi sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $150,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basil V. Jr. Devito sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $184,421.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,367.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,287. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 167,459 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.71.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.29 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

