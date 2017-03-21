Workday Inc (WDAY) Insider Mark S. Peek Sells 22,222 Shares

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) insider Mark S. Peek sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $1,894,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) traded down 4.30% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,010 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $16.49 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $93.35.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Workday had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brean Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $107.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Workday from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

