Workday Inc (WDAY) Director Michael A. Stankey Sells 78,800 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Director Michael A. Stankey sold 78,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $6,701,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael A. Stankey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michael A. Stankey sold 7,002 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $562,890.78.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael A. Stankey sold 78,800 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $5,266,204.00.

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) traded down 3.480% on Tuesday, reaching $82.525. 964,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $16.63 billion. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $93.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company earned $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson set a $107.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Workday by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Workday by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 36.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 304,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after buying an additional 80,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Workday by 80.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 294,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

