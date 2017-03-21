Wolseley plc’s (WOS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 4,975 ($61.44) price target on the stock.

WOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 3,930 ($48.54) price objective on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($61.75) price objective on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc increased their price objective on Wolseley plc from GBX 4,450 ($54.96) to GBX 5,350 ($66.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 4,722 ($58.32) price objective on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($56.81) price objective on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wolseley plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,623.53 ($57.10).

Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) opened at 5125.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,000.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,721.78. Wolseley plc has a one year low of GBX 3,489.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,186.48. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 12.84 billion.

Wolseley plc Company Profile

Wolseley plc is the holding company of the Wolseley Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordic, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

