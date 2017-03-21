Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,018.13 ($24.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Davy Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC cut Wizz Air Holdings PLC to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($24.08) to GBX 1,900 ($23.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wizz Air Holdings PLC from GBX 2,150 ($26.55) to GBX 1,975 ($24.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) opened at 1692.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,660.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,684.34. The firm’s market cap is GBX 970.48 million. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,380.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,021.00.

In other Wizz Air Holdings PLC news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 300,000 shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($21.00), for a total transaction of £5,100,000 ($6,298,629.12).

About Wizz Air Holdings PLC

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of approximately 60 Airbus A320 aircraft, and offers over 380 routes from 22 bases, connecting 112 destinations across 38 countries.

