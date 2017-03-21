Wipro Limited (WIT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $11.25.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 158,271 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.94. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $136.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Wipro Limited had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 59,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited by 33.8% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 810,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (Wipro) is a global information technology (IT) services provider. It operates through two segments: IT Services and IT Products. The Company’s IT Services business provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development and hardware and software design.

