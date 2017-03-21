Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC set a $33.00 target price on Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) traded down 2.070% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.145. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,408 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $23.24 billion. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -53.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids and olefins. The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other. Its Williams Partners segment consists of its consolidated partnership in Williams Partners L.P., including gas pipeline, which consists of interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments, and midstream business, which provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services.

