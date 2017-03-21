Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 119,837 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $395.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.92. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.30.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business earned $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Paul T. Lambert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,561.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages and redevelops retail properties, which are referred to as Community Centered Properties. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated 69 commercial properties consisting of 47 retail properties containing approximately 4.1 million square feet of gross leasable area; four office properties containing approximately 0.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, and 10 office/flex properties containing approximately 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

