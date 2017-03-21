Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 119,837 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business earned $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Paul T. Lambert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,561.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages and redevelops retail properties, which are referred to as Community Centered Properties. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated 69 commercial properties consisting of 47 retail properties containing approximately 4.1 million square feet of gross leasable area; four office properties containing approximately 0.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, and 10 office/flex properties containing approximately 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

