Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) Insider Buys C$55,160.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) insider Jeffery Byron Zdunich bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,160.00.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) traded down 3.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,330 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc is a Canada-based oil-weighted growth company focused on its existing assets enhanced by oil-based acquisitions. Its assets include Boundary Lake property, which is located in northeast British Columbia; Valhalla North property, which is located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta and is characterized by shallow declines and a production base, and Deep Basin properties, which include Karr, Simonette, Kakwa, Elmworth and Wapiti, which are located southwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

