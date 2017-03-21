Western Refining, Inc. (WNR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “We like Western Refining for its strong retail operations, robust refinery throughputs and exposure to the profitable Southwest refining assets. Moreover, Western Refining's proposed acquisition by Tesoro is likely to bring about growth and cost synergies for both the firms. Additionally, we believe Western’s strategic actions – to improve its performance and competitiveness in a cost-effective manner – will drive growth in the company’s profits and boost its stock valuation. However, Western’s core business – refining – is faced with a high degree of volatility, while being capital intensive. Moreover, policies to reformulate fuel and lower emission from refinery operations may hamper earnings going forward as the company needs to divert cash flows to ensure regulatory compliance. This accounts for our cautious stance on the downstream operator's shares.”

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on Western Refining from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) traded down 2.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 382,046 shares of the stock traded hands. Western Refining has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNR. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Refining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining by 36.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining by 20.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Western Refining during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Western Refining Company Profile

Western Refining, Inc (Western) is a crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. The Company operates through four segments: refining, Northern Tier Energy LP (NTI), Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL) and retail. Its refining segment owns and operates over two refineries in the Southwest that process crude oil and other feedstocks into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and asphalt.

