Welltower Inc (HCN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Morgan Stanley currently has $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) traded up 0.3051% during trading on Monday, hitting $67.9868. 495,171 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.1946 and a beta of 0.19. Welltower has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.66. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.98%.

In related news, Director Fred S. Klipsch sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $174,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,061,000 after buying an additional 571,012 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Welltower by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 635,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,511,000 after buying an additional 65,449 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $2,963,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc, formerly Health Care REIT, Inc, is a provider of healthcare infrastructure. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net, which includes independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals; seniors housing operating, which includes a range of facility types, including independent living facilities and independent supportive living facilities, assisted living facilities, care homes and Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, and outpatient medical, which includes outpatient medical buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.