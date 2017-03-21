Weir Group PLC (WEIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays PLC

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($28.41) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,900 ($23.47). Barclays PLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WEIR. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.17) target price on shares of Weir Group PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their target price on Weir Group PLC from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,100 ($25.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.55) target price on shares of Weir Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Panmure Gordon restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.26) target price on shares of Weir Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Weir Group PLC from GBX 1,976 ($24.40) to GBX 2,220 ($27.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Weir Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,772.94 ($21.90).

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) opened at 1935.00 on Friday. Weir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 988.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,060.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.21 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,935.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,815.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Weir Group PLC’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Your IP Address:

Weir Group PLC Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Power & Industrial. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.