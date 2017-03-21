Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water’s continuous focus on realigning its business and product platforms will drive growth. The company also expanded solutions offering for commercial boiler room applications with the acquisition of PVI Industries. Execution of its restructuring initiatives remains a tailwind. Watts Water also foresees margin expansion moving ahead. Moreover, its share price outperformed the Zacks Instruments-Control Industry over the past two years. However, Watts Water remains challenged by foreign-exchange headwinds, persistent softness in Europe and increase incommodity cost. Weakness in residential and non-residential spending will also hurt growth. Further, Watts Water expects conditions in the construction markets in Canada to remain under pressure.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTS. TheStreet lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) traded down 1.06% on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 49,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business earned $342 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.96 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Your IP Address:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $659,555.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $61,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,908.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc (Watts) is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.