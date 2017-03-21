Vuzix Co. (VUZI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

“VUZI shares are down 9% given lower-than-expected 4Q16 revenue among other smaller items, but we believe the main focus should be on the ramp in production and beginning of the sales ramp.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

VUZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 9.2175% during trading on Monday, reaching $6.2186. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,308 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $109.20 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vuzix stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 250.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vuzix worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

