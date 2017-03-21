Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Vulcan Materials is the largest producer of construction aggregates in the U.S. The company’s strong aggregate reserve position, pricing power, divestiture of non-strategic operations and significant debt reduction are encouraging. However, Vulcan Materials’ shares underperformed the Zacks categorized Building-Cement/Concrete/AG industry over the last one year. That said, the company's focus on reducing controllable costs and maximizing operating efficiency across the organization will likely generate higher earnings and cash flow.”

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,872 shares. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $104.04 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Vulcan Materials Company had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $873 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post $4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vulcan Materials Company’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 25.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,188,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,215,000 after buying an additional 166,563 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 8.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company during the third quarter valued at about $3,586,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

