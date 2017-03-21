Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) traded down 1.35% on Monday, reaching $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,598 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.35 and a one year high of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $638.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mitchell N. Schear sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 97.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

