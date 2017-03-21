ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) VP Toro Melinda Michele Del Sells 2,938 Shares of Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) VP Toro Melinda Michele Del sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $191,293.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,081 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 0.67.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company earned $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.81 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 2.12%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ViaSat in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on ViaSat in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the third quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,439,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,133,000 after buying an additional 144,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViaSat

ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.

