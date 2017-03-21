Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. 303,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company earned $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $623,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,523,848 in the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,942,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,299,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,419,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,070,000 after buying an additional 370,778 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,329,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,827,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,988,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,890,000 after buying an additional 4,350,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,827,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,365,000 after buying an additional 372,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, government and risk management. The Company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence and economic forecasting, among others.

