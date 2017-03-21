Vedanta Resources plc (VED) PT Raised to GBX 1,090 at Deutsche Bank AG

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,030 ($12.72) to GBX 1,090 ($13.46) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Vedanta Resources plc from GBX 460 ($5.68) to GBX 800 ($9.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Vedanta Resources plc in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on Vedanta Resources plc from GBX 670 ($8.27) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.46) target price on shares of Vedanta Resources plc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.73) target price on shares of Vedanta Resources plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vedanta Resources plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 786.43 ($9.71).

Shares of Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED) opened at 881.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.44 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 959.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 819.96. Vedanta Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 303.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,112.50.

About Vedanta Resources plc

Vedanta Resources plc is a natural resources company, which is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and oil and gas. The Company produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, and commercial power. Its operations are located in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, Ireland, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

