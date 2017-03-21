Unilever plc (ULVR) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 3,410 ($42.11) price objective on Unilever plc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Unilever plc from GBX 3,700 ($45.70) to GBX 4,490 ($55.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 4,600 ($56.81) price objective on Unilever plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($53.11) price objective on Unilever plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unilever plc from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.93) and gave the company a ” neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,862.61 ($47.70).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 4067.50 on Friday. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 3,019.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,088.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 115.50 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,650.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,446.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.68 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

