Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL) debt rose 1.3% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 6.125% coupon and will mature on October 1, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $70.50 and were trading at $79.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL) remained flat at $0.31 on Tuesday. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Ultra Petroleum Corp. Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company operates in natural gas and oil exploration and development industry, with geographical segment, the United States.

