Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price was down 5.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 928,932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Specifically, SVP Deborah E. Hayward sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Brumm sold 13,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $192,458.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,528.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ultra Clean Holdings had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm earned $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 339,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 272,993 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 502.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Your IP Address:

Ultra Clean Holdings Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.