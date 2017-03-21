Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Instinet

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by Instinet to $320.00 in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup Inc restated an outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a hold rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.59. 213,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $187.90 and a one year high of $289.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post $8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $14,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 20,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $5,751,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 508,430 shares in the company, valued at $146,209,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,123 shares of company stock worth $33,790,127. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

