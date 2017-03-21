Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler Sells 4,167 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,167 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.62, for a total transaction of $1,198,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded down 1.19% on Tuesday, reaching $282.31. 408,764 shares of the company traded hands. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $187.90 and a 1-year high of $289.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post $8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $1,417,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,917,000 after buying an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $8,690,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 34.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6,132.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective (up from $296.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.48.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

